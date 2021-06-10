Indiana State Police continue to investigate a shooting in Carlisle that killed a Terre Haute South Vigo High School student.
Dead is Mezmariah L. Wilson, 15, of Shelburn. She had just completed her freshman year at South, Vigo County School Corp. Superintendent Rob Haworth confirmed.
"We have opened up the school [South] from 2:30 to 4:30 today [Thursday] for students to have a place to remember and mourn,” Haworth said. "It's such a tragic story. Our heart goes out to her family and friends. It's just a difficult situation all the way around."
Terre Haute South Vigo High School principal Tammy Rowshandel also provided a statement:
"This was such a tragic incident and we are so saddened about our loss. Mezmariah was a beautiful young lady and she will be deeply missed. We were happy to have many of her family and friends gather together today [Thursday] at school to mourn together and share memories. She may not be back with us in the hallways this fall, but she will always be in our hearts. Once a Brave, Always a Brave."
Wilson had also attended Sarah Scott Middle School, which posted on its Facebook page, "Our hearts are saddened to learn the passing of our sweet Scottie, Mezmariah Wilson. We're thinking of family and friends with comfort and love."
Indiana State Police early Thursday said a 911 call around midnight reported multiple gunshots near intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets in Carlisle.
Preliminary investigation showed a large gathering of two groups at the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets, where it was thought a fight was to occur. Police said an individual pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the opposing group, resulting in Wilson being struck by gunfire.
Police arriving on the scene found Wilson and immediately gave medical aid. She was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where she died of injuries from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
State police are continuing the investigation into the shooting in the southern Sullivan County community about 40 miles south of Terre Haute. ISP said the shooting is an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.
ISP released an image of two persons of interest that came from a home security system in the area of the altercation. ISP detectives from the Putnamville Post seek the public's help in identifying and locating two males. Anyone with information is asked to contact the post at 800-225-8576 or 765-653-4114.
Assisting are Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan Police Department and Southwest School Corp. Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.