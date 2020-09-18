Police continue to investigate at the scene of an overnight shooting In Terre Haute that left one person dead and two others injured.
Crime scene tape surrounds a two-story apartment house and adjacent parking lot in the 300 block of South Sixth Street, a few blocks south of the Indiana State University campus.
More than 50 crime scene evidence markers had been placed in the street and parking lot, indicating a hail of gunfire rang out early today in connection with what police have called a “college house party.”
Indiana State University issued a news release this morning, which says: “Indiana State University is saddened to report that earlier this morning, an off campus shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 6th and Poplar Streets involving students from ISU. One person was killed and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Terre Haute Police Department is leading the investigation of the incident and the area continues to be an active crime scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim. ISU Police are actively working in cooperation with the Terre Haute Police Department with the investigation. The ISU campus was not part of the incident.
“During this anxious time for members of our campus community, counseling services are available. As some students are grieving, the university asks faculty for their understanding and flexibility.
”The university will provide additional comment as details become available from the THPD’s investigation. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those individuals involved with this tragic incident and their loved ones.“
No other information has been released by police at this time.
Original post: 6:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
One person is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Terre Haute.
Indiana State University Police issued an alert reporting the off-campus shooting in the area of Sixth and Poplar streets.
City Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said the shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2:20 a.m. today.
“It appears to have stemmed from a college house party,” Adamson wrote in a Twitter post. “Unfortunately one victim is deceased and two others are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”
Adamson asks anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 812-244-2634.
The public was asked to avoid the area as the investigation continued.
Indiana State University issued the following statement in response to the shooting:
"Indiana State University is saddened to report that earlier this morning, an off campus shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 6th and Poplar Streets involving students from ISU. One person was killed and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
"The Terre Haute Police Department is leading the investigation of the incident and the area continues to be an active crime scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim. ISU Police are actively working in cooperation with the Terre Haute Police Department with the investigation. The ISU campus was not part of the incident.
"During this anxious time for members of our campus community, counseling services are available. As some students are grieving, the university asks faculty for their understanding and flexibility."
"The university will provide additional comment as details become available from the THPD’s investigation. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those individuals involved with this tragic incident and their loved ones."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.