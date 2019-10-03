Update: 3:00 p.m.
The search continues for a missing hunter in Clark County, Illinois.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department recently updated its Facebook page with the following message:
"Countless agencies and scores of people are actively searching for Charles Egner, 66 year old, north of Martinsville. Currently we are using Search & Rescue teams, drones, an airplane, K9 & blood hounds, thermal imaging, horses and every other resource available, including pastoral services and family assistance. A portable communication tower has been activated as well as the Red Cross assistance to the countless rescue teams and agencies. We will continue as we rotate our search teams. Please share as we continue our search."
Original Post 10:19 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
The search has resumed today for a missing hunter last seen Wednesday afternoon in Martinsville, Illinois.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department has multiple police agencies and volunteers searching for Charles Fredrick Egner, 66, of Florida.
According to police, Egner was last seek walking into a the woods at 5760 E. 1700th Road in Martinsville around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a camoflage shirt and pants.
Egner is described as 6-feet-1, weighing about 240 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. Police said Egner is believed to have dementia, resulting in a Silver Alert being issued.
Anyone with information on Egner should call police at 217-826-6393.
On Wednesday, police were assisted by volunteers, dogs and used technology during six hours of searching rural farmland, including dense wooded areas and small waterways.
Updates are being posted on the Facebook page of the Clark County Sheriff's Department.
