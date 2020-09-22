Terre Haute city police on Tuesday said they will seek murder charges against a Terre Haute man arrested in connection with the death of a child.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Brandon Pritcher, 27, was early booked on charges of aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both felonies, as well as domestic battery and battery.

Formal charges had not yet been filed early Tuesday afternoon Vigo County Superior Court.

Police were called to the 3100 block of South 9 ½ Street at 5 a.m. Saturday and found a child who was not responsive. Officers at the scene began CPR on the child, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he died.