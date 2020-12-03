Update, 7:10 p.m. Police officers from around the area remained on the scene a Clay County motel off Interstate 70, where a standoff with a barricaded man continued.

Police did successfully negotiate the release of two hostages, leaving the man alone inside the room at the Best Western Plus at Interstate 70 and Indiana 59 south of Brazil

About 10:30 a.m., Terre Haute Police detectives assigned to the Vigo County Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force attempted to make contact with a wanted person inside a room at the Best Western Plus off the interstate exit.

"After announcing their presence, a shot was fired through the door from inside the room,” Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said in a statement. “A perimeter was initiated, and the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team was activated to respond.”

Police learned a woman and a child were inside the room with the male suspect. By 1:30 p.m., Keen said, both the child and adult had been released, and police continued to negotiate in search of a peaceful resolution.

Agencies responding included Clay and Vigo county sheriffs' deputies, Indiana State Police and Indiana conservation officers.

Police snipers were set up outside the hotel, and police stopped traffic on Indiana 59 south of the hotel.

Witnesses at a neighboring motel reported hearing gunfire at the hotel prior to the standoff. The Best Western was evacuated by police, and many hotel patrons waited in the parking lots of nearby businesses as the standoff continued.

Update, 1:40 p.m. Chief Shawn Keen of the Terre Haute Police Department has released the following statement:

“On today’s date, at approximately 10:30 A.M., Terre Haute Police Detectives assigned to the Vigo County Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force attempted to make contact with a wanted individual inside a room at the Best Western Hotel in Clay County.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"After announcing their presence, a shot was fired through the door from inside the room. A perimeter was initiated, and the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team was activated to respond.

"At this point, SRT negotiators have been communicating with the wanted subject, and have successfully negotiated the release of a female and juvenile from inside the room.

"Negotiators are continuing to attempt communications with the suspect. At this time, no injuries have been reported to any officer or subject involved. We will release more information when the situation permits.”

Update, 1:30 p.m.: All hostages have been released and police are continuing to negotiate with the barricaded person, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.

Original story, 12:37 p.m.:

Multiple police agencies are on the scene of a standoff at the Best Western Plus motel at Interstate 70 and Indiana 59 in Clay County.

Witnesses at a neighboring motel reported hearing multiple gunshots this morning.

Police radio traffic indicates a gunman is in a hotel room with children and refusing to exit.

Police snipers are set up outside the hotel, and police have stopped traffic on Indiana 59 south of the hotel. A long line of northbound vehicles has queued up on the road.

Armored police vehicles and officers from Clay County Sheriff, Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation and Terre Haute Police Department are on the scene, as are ambulances.

Police have made no public statements so far.