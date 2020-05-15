City police are investigating an early morning shooting in Terre Haute, and are seeking information on suspects.
Police were called to the 1800 block of North 24th Street about 4:30 a.m. today.
They found one man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Investigation continues this morning. Witnesses said several people ran from the scene following the shooting.
Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said more information would be released later today.
"We have no suspects in this case at this time," Adamson said in an update. "Anyone that may have information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department."
Tips can be called to 812-238-1661.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.