UPDATE: Indiana State Police reopened Interstate 70 about 3:45 p.m. after a more than two hour investigation near the nine-mile marker in Terre Haute.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames announced the reopening via Twitter and thanked motorists for their patience.

Troopers used a "slow roll" to restart traffic in an effort to reduce additional accidents upon reopening.

Police said the distressed person at the center of the investigation is in their custody.

Original, 1:55 p.m.: Indiana State Police have shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the nine-mile marker, near the Fruitridge Avenue overpass, in Terre Haute for an investigation.

Sgt. Matt Ames said the interstate would be shut down indefinitely pending the investigation.

Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson said police are working with a person in distress.

Police ask motorists to find an alternate route if possible.

This story will be updated.