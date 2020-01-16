A Wednesday evening convenience store robbery is being investigated by city police.
Police responded to a reported robbery at Speedway, 2135 Wabash Ave., about 7:30 p.m.
A witness said a woman robbed the store clerk of several store items and an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and was not found.
Police are not releasing other details of the active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Mowbray at 812-244-2234.
