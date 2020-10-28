A shooting has taken place at Highland Quarters, located at 649 Cherry St., according to Indiana State University police.
People are being told to avoid the area as well as the south side of campus until further notice.
The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a grey hoodie with a black stripe. He is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall.
The victim's status is unknown at this time, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
City police are processing the scene and Indiana State University Police are responding to tips about the possible location of the suspect.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt was at the scene, and declined to comment about the active investigation, which possibly stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Police were seen outside the apartment building interviewing a possible witness to the shooting.
"We believe this was a targeted attack, in which detectives are following up on leads," THPD stated on Facebook. "Anyone with information is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department. The victim's status is unknown at this time."
A temporary lockout affecting all schools within city limits has been lifted, Vigo County School Corp. announced just after 11 a.m.
Highland Quarters is a student apartment complex, located adjacent to the Scott College of Business and across the street from the Myers Technology Center at ISU.
The shooting was reported about 10 a.m.
Late this morning, ISU President Deborah Curtis sent a message to the campus community, which stated in part:
"The Terre Haute Police have the lead in apprehending the suspect and investigating this tragic situation. The ISU Police Department is assisting. This is an active situation and we must put safety first," she stated.
"Please avoid this area. The University will not get ahead of the TH Police investigation of this matter and will not be issuing any official comment at this time. I ask members of our Sycamore community to refrain from commenting on social media. It is not helpful and could interfere with the investigation. ISU Police and University Communication will provide additional details when it is warranted.
Please join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the victim," Curtis said.
The Tribune-Star will update this report as more information becomes available.
