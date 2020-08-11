The owner of a backhoe that crashed Monday evening has been identified.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said the investigation continues.
"We also believe that we have preliminary identified the driver, however we are awaiting additional interviews," Cottom said. "The Sullivan County Prosecutors Office will be reviewing our findings. "
Original Post 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
Sullivan County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to locate the owner of a John Deere 410 D backhoe following a Monday evening crash in southeastern Sullivan County.
Witnesses told police a white male was driving the backhoe along a rural road about 7:30 p.m.
It appears the driver ran off the roadway, causing the machine to overturn.
No one was injured, however the driver fled the scene prior to arrival of Deputy David Holmes.
The machine has not been reported stolen, police said, so it is possible that the owner may not be aware that it is missing. Due to its close proximity to the corner of the county, the machine could possibly originate from Sullivan, Greene or Knox counties.
Sheriff’s investigators will be working with a technician this morning to collect fingerprints and DNA from the machine.
Anyone with information about the backhoe or the driver can call Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the sheriffs office 812-268-4308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.