UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.
Police have canceled the Silver Alert issued for a Vermillion County woman missing since early today.
Original story posted 12:42 p.m.
Deborah S. Pierson, 64, is described as a white female about 5 feet tall weighing 101 pounds. She has black hair with green eyes.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department is investigating her disappearance, and report Pierson was last seen wearing white pajamas (Pickle pattern) and capri-style pants.
She is missing from Universal, which is 89 miles west of Indianapolis.
She was last seen about 2 a.m.
Pierson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Pierson should contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.
