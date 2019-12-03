Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a Friday night vehicle pursuit.
Donald Murray, 38, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 11:48 a.m. today.
Murray is to appear in court Wednesday on felony charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Original Post: 9:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Terre Haute Police are looking for a suspect in Friday night vehicle pursuit.
Police are looking for Donald Murray, 38, according to a news release from Terre Haute Police public information officer Ryan Adamson.
Police said Murray was identified after Friday's episode of Live PD featured the pursuit.
Adamson said Murray faces charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Anyone with information of Murray's whereabouts is asked to call Vigo County Dispatch at 812-232-1311.
