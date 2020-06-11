Update, 5:45 p.m.
Terre Haute city police say one of three people involved in a shooting in the 1000 block of North 9th Street about 6:15 a.m. today has died.
"The male with the self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as been identified as Austyn White. Mr. White has passed away from his injuries," THPD posted on its Facebook page.
---
Original story, 8:38 a.m.
Terre Haute police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North 9th Street about 6:15 a.m. today.
Police responded in reference to a domestic battery, finding a female and male victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, reports Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department.
Another male was found on the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Two of the parties were transported to Terre Haute hospitals, where they are being treated for their injuries; a third was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Their medical status is unknown at this time.
Rob Roberts, Vigo County chief deputy prosecutor, was at the scene mid-morning, as the police investigation continued.
This story will be updated.
