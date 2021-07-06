One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County.
The crash occurred about 11:49 a.m. today on Indiana 159 at the intersection of County Road 350 South, which is west of Linton and south of Dugger.
Indiana State Police said the driver of a 2015 Ford pick-up truck ignored the stop sign at the intersection and died in the crash. Michael “Doug” Bailey, 68, of Robinson, Illinois, was identified by the Sullivan County coroner as the pickup truck driver.
The driver of a 2020 Volvo semi tractor-trailer — Joseph W. Daniels, 45, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois — was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
ISP Master Trooper Polly Blackburn said the eastbound pickup was trying to cross the highway, but Bailey failed to see the northbound Volvo.
Daniels braked and attempted an evasive driving maneuver but was unable to avoid the collision, Blackburn said. The impact pushed Bailey’s pickup off the west side of the road where it rolled onto the driver’s side. The Volvo went off the east side of the road where it jack-knifed.
The crash is being reconstructed by the Evansville Indiana State Police reconstruction team.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.