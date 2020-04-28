UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.

Indiana State police say the driver of the motorcycle has died of his injuries after crashing into the back of a Vigo County Sheriff's Dept. vehicle south of Terre Haute.

The motorcycle driver, Jack D. Beegle, age 27, of Terre Haute was transported to Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said in a late-night news release. The passenger, Brittany Marie Rose Waggoner, age 28, of Terre Haute, was also transported to Regional Hospital, and was later airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Vigo County Deputy involved in the accident has been identified as David G. McAdams, a three year merit Deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the state police said. Deputy McAdams was transported to Regional Hospital for a medical check and has been released.

An autopsy of the deceased will be performed Wednesday morning by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Families have been notified.

The Indiana State Police will be conducting a full accident reconstruction of this accident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Indiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people Tuesday evening south of Terre Haute.

About 6:30 p.m. police noticed a motorcycle driving south on U.S. 41 near Walmart at, “an excessive rate of speed,” according to ISP Lt. Dan Jones.

Police attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the motorcycle driver sped away while weaving in and out of traffic.

Jones said police ended the pursuit, taking into consideration motorist safety and the density of traffic at the time.

A short time later, police said the motorcycle driver rear-ended a Vigo County Sheriff's Dept. vehicle at a stoplight.

The motorcycle driver and a passenger were both hurt in the crash.

U.S. 41 south bound between Walmart entrance and Carlisle Street was closed for an investigation into the crash.