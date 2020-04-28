Updated, 7 p.m.
An autopsy is planned Wednesday morning for a Vermillion County woman reported missing Tuesday in a Silver Alert.
Deborah S. Pierson, 64, of Universal, was found about 20 feet from her vehicle behind a large fallen tree at an abandoned house, said Sheriff Mike Phelps.
Foul play is not suspected, Phelps said, adding it is not known why Pierson went to the abandoned house where she and her car were found by family members during the search.
Pierson was last seen at about 2 a.m.
She did have health problems that likely contributed to her death, Phelps said.
UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.
Original story, 12:42 p.m.
Deborah S. Pierson, 64, is described as a white female about 5 feet tall weighing 101 pounds. She has black hair with green eyes.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department is investigating her disappearance, and report Pierson was last seen wearing white pajamas (Pickle pattern) and capri-style pants.
She is missing from Universal, which is 89 miles west of Indianapolis.
She was last seen about 2 a.m.
Pierson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Pierson should contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.
