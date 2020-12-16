A 23-year-old Marshall, Illinois, man has died in an early morning crash on Interstate 70 at the 5-mile marker near Terre Haute.
Police said about 3:40 a.m., Tanner L. Carpenter lost control of his westbound 2005 Ford Mustang, which spun and struck concrete barriers of the Wabash River bridge several times.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police at Putnamville said the disabled car stopped in the middle of the passing lane, and was then struck in the driver's side door by a 2014 Freightliner semi driven by Jose Hector Gurrola-Rodriguez, 27, of Mexico.
The impact forced the car into the I-70 median. Carpenter died at the scene.
Preliminary investigation by Senior Trooper Petrowski indicates the Ford Mustang was traveling at a speed too fast for the road conditions. Drugs and alcohol are not a contributing factor of the crash.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Coroner's Office, Trans Care and Sugar Creek Fire Department.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours, and traffic was rerouted at Exit 7 onto U.S. 41, then to U.S. 150 through West Terre Haute to reconnect with I-70.
