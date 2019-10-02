Updated, 4:01 p.m.
A formal murder charge has been filed in the case of a Terre Haute man accused of beating another man with an aluminum baseball bat.
Nathan Walker Epple, 26, has been charged with felony murder in the death of Jeffrey S. Cottrell, and that crime was committed during a robbery, court records show.
Epple also faces a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a Sept. 27 incident in which Cottrell told police he was beaten on the head with the bat and his cell phone was taken by a young man at Cottrell's home on 14th Street. Cottrell was able to go to the city police station to report the incident before he was taken to Union Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Cottrell died Sunday.
Epple appeared Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 5, where Judge Michael Rader set an initial hearing for Monday.
Updated, 12:15 p.m.:
A Terre Haute man faces a murder charge in connection with the beating of another man inflicted with an aluminum baseball bat.
Nathan Epple, 26, appeared this morning in Vigo Superior Court 5 where Judge Michael Rader set a Oct. 7 hearing for filing of formal charges.
Epple was arrested late Tuesday on preliminary charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and resisting law enforcement. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jeffrey Cottrell went to the city police station on Sept. 27 to report he had been battered by a man who he found in the bedroom of his 14th Street residence holding an aluminum bat.
Cottrell told police the man struck him over the head with the bat and fled with Cottrell’s cell phone, the bat, five knives and a bag.
Police noted Cottrell’s injuries were consistent with being struck in the head with a bat. Cottrell was taken to Union Hospital, but his condition worsened. He died Sunday.
An autopsy determined Cottrell’s death to be due to blunt force trauma by homicide.
On Tuesday, police learned Epple was possibly in the area of North Fruitridge Avenue. Epple was seen by police walking near Markle and Fruitridge avenues, and when approached by police, he ran and attempted to hide near a garage on Park Avenue.
When Epple was taken into custody, he was using a cell phone that police later learned belonged to Cottrell, police said.
Epple was arrested on a warrant issued in the homicide. He also has several criminal cases pending in Vigo county courts.
Original story, 8:30 a.m.
A Terre Haute man faces a murder charge following the death Sunday of a recent battery victim.
Nathan Epple, 26, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:19 p.m. Monday.
Epple is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 at 11 a.m. today on charges of murder, robbery and resisting law enforcement.
City police have been investigating a Sept. 27 battery that became a homicide investigation when the victim died Sunday.
Epple was also wanted on a warrant from Vigo Superior Court 5 on charges of robbery and theft. Those charges stem from a November 2017 crime spree in the Terre Town neighborhood when Epple allegedly entered multiple homes during the daytime and robbed a convenience store.
