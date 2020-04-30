Update at 11 a.m. April 30, 2020

A man arrested early today in Terre Haute is wanted on criminal charges of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in Illinois in connection with a Wednesday homicide.

Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, Illinois, also faces a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections, and is now facing extradition to Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the body of Kimberly A. Mattingly, 29, was found in rural Beeacher City, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Glass was connected to that death, as was Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, Illinois.

Kaiser has been booked into the Effingham County Jail on a charge of concealment of homicidal death.

A conviction on the first degree murder charge has a sentencing range between 20 to 60 years, up to life in prison. If convicted of concealment of a homicidal death, the sentencing range is up to 2 to 5 years in prison.

ISP was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the course of this investigation, including sheriff's departments in Shelby, Edgar and Effingham counties, Paris Police Department, Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office, Indiana State Police and Terre Haute Police Department.

Anyone with information on this investigation or other crimes is encouraged to contact ISPI at 217-278-5004 or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time, police said.

Original Post 9:20 a.m. April 30, 2020

An Illinois man wanted on a murder charge and parole violation was arrested early today in Terre Haute.

Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, Illinois, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 2:54 a.m. on an out-of-state warrant. His bond is set at $5 million.

Police PIO Sgt. Ryan Adamson said officers acted quickly and took Glass into custody without incident.

No other information was available this morning.