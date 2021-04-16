Update: The unverified threat at Terre Haute South High School has been investigated and law enforcement has given the school an "all-clear" to lift the lockout.
Original Post: 12:27 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021
Terre Haute South on lockout due to threat investigation
Terre Haute South High School is on a lockout while authorities investigate an unverified threat, school officials said.
Lockout is different from lockdown, and all indoor school activities resume as normal with no visitors allowed to the building, according to the news release issued about 12:20 p.m.by the Vigo County School Corporation.
"We will alert parents and media when the lockout is lifted," the release said.
