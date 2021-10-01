VCSC logo

UPDATE: After an investigation, the lockout at Terre Haute North Vigo High School has been lifted.

Original post 9:04 a.m.

Terre Haute North Vigo High School is on a lockout this morning as a precaution while an unverified threat is investigated.

The notice was issued at 9:02 a.m. by school corporation officials.

Lockout means that class resumes as normal, with no outside activity or visitors allowed.

A notice will be issued when the lockout is lifted, officials said.

