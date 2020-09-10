UPDATE: The lockout at Dixie Bee and Honey Creek has been lifted.
Original Post 10:06 a.m.
Dixie Bee Elementary School and Honey Creek Middle School are on lockout due to police presence in the area.
Lockout is different from lockdown and closely mirrors our normal security measures, the Vigo County School Corporation said in a message distributed to parents and the community.
Students will stay inside and no visitors will be allowed inside the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.