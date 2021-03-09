UPDATE at 2:45 p.m. -- After assessment, the threat at Terre Haute North High School was found to be not credible. The lockout of the school has been lifted.

Dismissal will go forward as normal.

Original post: 2:38 pm. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 -- Terre Haute North Vigo High School is on lockout this afternoon as authorities investigate a bomb threat.

Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp.'s director of communications, sent out the following message just after 2:30 p.m.:

"We became aware of a threat at Terre Haute North High School earlier this afternoon. Our response team immediately went into action with the assistance of the Terre Haute Police Department.

"As they assess the threat, Terre Haute North High School is on a lockout, which means external doors are locked and no visitors are allowed in the building. Classroom activity proceeds as normal, and we will notify you when the lockout is lifted or if there are further details."

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.