A Knox County judge was killed in an early morning plane crash in Lawrence County, Illinois.
Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier was killed in the crash. Johanningsmeier was the pilot. He was alone in the plane.
The aircraft that departed Sullivan County early Saturday morning reportedly crashed before reaching an airport in Lawrence County, Illinois.
Federal aviation authorities and Illinois law enforcement are investigating wreckage found three miles north of the Lawrence County Airport, according to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
The NTSB is investigating Saturday’s crash in Lawrenceville, IL involving a Cirrus SR22. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene of the crash at this time.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 29, 2020
According to police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s 911 dispatch received a call at 4:53 a.m. Saturday in reference to an overdue aircraft that should have landed at the Lawrence County, Illinois airport.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office had been informed by the FAA that the single-engine plane had touched down at the Sullivan County Airport while en route to the Lawrence County Airport.
Cottom said a description of the plane and the plane’s tail number was given to Sullivan County Deputy Cole Boatright, who then went to the airport and met with airport officials.
After searching the grounds, officials determined the pilot had made a brief stop at Sullivan before refueling and departing the airport.
Both Lawrence County Sheriff’s officials and Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials conducted a ground search between the two airports, Cottom said.
Cottom summoned the Indiana State Police, requesting a helicopter to search the area. But the ISP helicopter was unable to depart due to fog in the area, police said.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a local pilot reported what appeared to be wreckage approximately 3 miles north of the Lawrence County airport.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Coroners Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are working an investigation at that site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.