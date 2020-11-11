With the scheduled start of college basketball less than two weeks away, every program is hoping to avoid the serious ramifications that result from a positive COVID-19 case. This is especially important as the season approaches given that guidelines within the sport and in the public-at-large suggest a long quarantine for positive cases.

Unfortunately for the Indiana State's men's basketball team, it was not able to avoid the wave of COVID-19 cases that have afflicted the region.

ISU's men's basketball team has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 case. The university announced that ISU's men's basketball team had a positive test within its roster on Wednesday.

“An individual in the men’s basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and those identified as close contacts are in quarantine. All team activities have been paused at this time," ISU Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Kellen Norris said in a press release.

The individual who tested positive was not identified, per state health privacy laws, though ISU coach Greg Lansing later confirmed that it was a player who tested positive. That player was not identified.

"We've had one positive test among one of the guys, but it's not going to affect our team by any means. We'll deal with it how we have to deal with it," Lansing said.

Lansing was informed of the positive test on Wednesday afternoon. Though Wednesday was an off-day for the Sycamores practice-wise, some players were in the ISU Arena working out. Lansing told them to leave immediately and await the next step.

The pause occurs two weeks before the Sycamores are scheduled to start their season at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. on Nov. 25. ISU will play East Carolina in the Sycamores' opening game at Florida Gulf Coast University.

NCAA guidelines have suggested, though not required, teams that had a positive test to quarantine for 14 days if the positive test occurs among a Tier 1 individual — a player, coach, manager or athletic trainer. That would seem to put the start of ISU's season in jeopardy as the East Carolina game is scheduled 14 days after the positive test was revealed.

"When a Tier 1 individual tests positive, it is suggested that all other Tier 1 individuals quarantine as soon as the results are known for a period of 14 days, with contact tracing beginning immediately to determine who was subject to a high-risk exposure," the NCAA guideline says.

However, Lansing clarified how ISU is interpreting the NCAA guidelines. He noted that the player who tested positive and their roommate will be required to go through the 14-day quarantine. That means ISU will likely be two players down on Nov. 25 as neither player will be allowed to practice during their quarantine period.

The rest of the team is paused until the conclusion of contact tracing determines how many other ISU personnel have been exposed. Contract tracing would include watching film to see who among the players was in close contact with the player who tested positive. After that, everyone will be tested to see if there's any further positive tests.

The best case scenario is that ISU has no further positives. Those individuals who test negative will be cleared and they can resume activity in a few days. Lansing is hopeful that is how the situation will play out for the Sycamores.

"We're not going to shut down by any means. Hopefully, we can hold practice as soon as Saturday or Sunday afternoon," Lansing said.

The worse case scenario is that further players or staff test positive. If that were to happen, further individuals would have to be quarantined. In that scenario, it could get to the point where ISU wouldn't be able to have a realistic practice and it's possible that if enough players or staff were positive, the start of the season would be delayed.

Lansing praised ISU's athletic training and the Center for Sports Medicine and Performance for their efforts in tamping down the effect of COVID-19 on ISU's student-athletes. Lansing also acknowledged that with cases and test positivity on the rise in Vigo County, Indiana and the Midwest in-general, there's only so much that can be done to avoid a positive test.

"It's disappointing. Our guys have done an unbelievable job. Most of our student-athletes at Indiana State have done that," Lansing said. "Some things are going to happen. You can be as careful as you want to be, but things are going to come up. We're going to have to deal with adversity and we're going to have to handle it as a team."

"We may not have all of our guys all of the time. It's going to be tough. It's not going to be easy, but you deal with the hand that's dealt to you," Lansing added.

The men's program will go through its pause less than one week after the women's basketball team also paused last Friday due to a positive case within its ranks. The women are expected to resume activity soon.