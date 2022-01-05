The COVID-19 wave that has gone through the Indiana State men's basketball team has finally had an impact on the Sycamores schedule.
Wednesday's scheduled Missouri Valley Conference game against Evansville at Hulman Center is off for tonight, per confirmation from ISU men's basketball coach Josh Schertz on Wednesday morning.
Late Wednesday afternoon, ISU's game at Drake was also postponed after ISU determined it would be unable to play.
ISU's men's program is officially in a 72-hour pause, according to Schertz. The team will stayed separated and reconvene after the pause is over for testing.
Officially both games are postponed and will be rescheduled by the MVC at a later date if possible.
ISU had one more positive COVID-19 case among its player group when the team tested on Wednesday morning after additional positive cases on the team began to surface on Monday.
Schertz did not reveal whom the player who tested positive is. Regardless, with one more positive, ISU fell below the MVC threshold of having eight players and one coach available to play a conference game.
Players who are known to be unavailable are Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar, who will not be out of their quarantine after testing positive in the run-up to last Sunday's 76-71 win over Bradley.
Additional positive tests came from Nick Hittle and Sam Mervis (Monday) and Kailex Stephens (Tuesday) and then the ISU player not named who tested positive on Wednesday morning.
It is the second game of the season ISU has had canceled, the Dec. 22 game at Northern Illinois was the other contest, though this is the first game postponed due to cases within ISU's program.
ISU has had positive cases despite all but one of the players on the roster being vaccinated and with most of the team getting its vaccine booster shots last week.
"We've had one or two players test positive each day," Schertz said. "It's heartbreaking for the guys. We've been vaccinated and boosted at a 100% rate. They have done everything we've asked them to do. It goes to show how contagious and transmissible this is. Everyone's frustrated we can't play tonight."
The Omicron variant has demonstrated that it can avoid vaccine protection, especially among those exposed to a high viral load, and that has happened within ISU's player group as the working assumption is that nearly all of the players infected have likely been exposed by their roommate.
One manager is also out with a positive test (who was symptomatic, according to Schertz, on Sunday and who then tested positive on Monday) and two coaches are also sidelined, but as unvaccinated close contacts.
A concern going forward is that there are close contacts to the player who tested on Wednesday who have not been exposed yet.
Right now, ISU's next game is scheduled at Northern Iowa on Tuesday. In theory, ISU should have enough players to compete by then.
"It's an incredibly fluid situation. There's no blueprint for any of this," Schertz said.
The problem is the nature of ISU's outbreak. It is affecting players one-by-one, the worst case scenario for planning as players go into and out of the five-day quarantine set by the CDC guidelines and then the three-day progression to return to play afterwards at different dates.
The three-day progression involves cardiac testing on day one (myocarditis symptoms have occurred in some athletes who have contracted COVID-19), a partial return to activity on day two (ISU's Cam Henry was in this step when he practiced on Tuesday) with a full return to game activity on game three.
Given that process, ISU would not have more than eight players available until Saturday when Bledson and Wilbar would emerge from their five-day quarantine and three-day progression.
"[Bledson and Henry] are relieved from quarantine tomorrow. They have their progression so they can do Thursday as light cardio-vascular stuff. Friday is a modified practice, and then they should be cleared, as long as everything goes well, to resume activity on Saturday is the way it works," Schertz explained.
Hittle, Mervis, Stephens and the player who tested positive on Wednesday would not have been available for the Drake game or the UNI contest. ISU would have a maximum of nine players available for the game at McLeod Center on Tuesday.
ISU had two paths it could have followed. One was to continue on as it has and hope that there are no additional cases. ISU would have tested on Friday before it is scheduled to fly to Des Moines and likely test again in Iowa before the game itself.
Another scenario, the one that ISU has chosen to do, is to go into a 72-hour pause to limit contacts among players and staff. ISU will reconvene on Saturday for testing. If there's additional cases, the pause could be extended and the UNI game would be under threat.
And, of course, there's the possibility that cases could crop up among ISU's opponents as well.
"If you're going to get it, this is not the way to do it, with one or two a day. You'd rather not get it at all or have it all at once. Do we need to have a pause and then separate everyone out and then test on Saturday? Do we move forward and hope for the best? From a medical standpoint, we're waiting to hear what they want our next steps to be," Schertz said.
Whatever happens going forward, Schertz said that the team just has to be flexible and not let a situation that is mostly beyond their control get them down.
"The ability to adapt and adjust and be flexible in extraordinary times — no one is enjoying this — we just have to do it," Schertz said. "Not going out, masking out, and abiding by the same protocols we went by last year."
