lights

Updated, 4:20 p.m.: 

A medical emergency preceded the crash and death of a motorist on Interstate 70 Thursday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. 

About 3 p.m. Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 17-mile marker of I-70. 

Police believe the driver had a medical episode before leaving the interstate and crashing near the treeline.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said those first on scene attempted life-saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful. 

Ames said the identity of the driver would not be released until family was notified. 

Original, 3:05 p.m.: 

Motorists should use caution on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Terre Haute near the Clay County line.

Indiana State Police are handling a crash with injuries and apparently requiring a medical helicopter evacuation of one motorist.

The accident is near the 17 mile marker, according to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.

Tribune-Star personnel are covering the crash, and this story will be updated when more information is available.

Tags