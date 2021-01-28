A 3-month-old infant died and another child was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening northwest of Rockville.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. to the area of 10 O'Clock Road and Rohr Road where a 1996 Ford van slid off the road and rolled onto its driver's side.
The 16-person van contained 11 people, police said. During the impact, the infant was ejected from the van, and a juvenile passenger's arm was pinned under the van.
Fire and ambulance personnel removed the infant and child from under the van. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child was taken to a Terre Haute hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Thursday night, Sheriff Justin Cole identified the deceased 3-month-old child as Jonas Miller.
Amos Miller, the driver and child's father, was not injured,
Police said the occupants of the van were not restrained.
Police said the van was northbound when the driver lost control on the snow and ice-covered road.
