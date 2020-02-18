Update 11:45 a.m. Feb. 18, 2020
The name of a Brazil man who died Sunday night in a shooting has been released by investigators.
Robert P. Blystone, 31, was found dead at a home in the 2000 block of Indiana 340 just west of Brazil, according to Indiana State Police.
The Clay County Coroner's Office positively identified Blystone.
ISP Putnamville post is continuing the investigation. Relatives have been notified, police said.
Police were called to the home for a reported domestic disturbance that turned into a shots fired incident about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Original Post: 11:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
A Brazil resident is dead after a Sunday night shooting that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance, and Indiana State Police are investigating.
The shooting victim's name was not released on Monday, nor did police mention any arrests. An autopsy was to be held Monday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
In a news release that said a domestic disturbance had turned into a shots fired incident, troopers said. Clay County Dispatch about 9 p.m. Sunday received a 911 call reporting shots at an address in the 2000 block of Indiana 340 west of Brazil.
Brazil police officers and Clay County sheriff's deputies responded, as did medical first responders. They found a person inside the residence dead with gunshot wounds, ISP Sgt. Matt Ames wrote.
Detectives and crime scene personnel from the ISP Putnamville post are investigating.
Assisting are Susie's Place, Brazil Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. Susie's Place provides forensic interviews for children in a child-friendly center.
Ames said once the the investigation is complete, a copy of the ISP report will be forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review.
No additional information was available Monday from police or the Clay County coroner.
-- Last updated at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17
