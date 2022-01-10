UPDATE: Police have released the name of a woman who died Saturday in a crash on an icy road.
Sheriff John Plasse said passenger has been identified as Christina Stevens, 44, of Rosedale.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of the victim," Plasse said.
Stevens was a passenger in a southbound minivan that crashed into a northbound SUV on Clinton Road just north of Park Avenue in northern Vigo County.
Several other people involved in the crash were injured.
Contributing factors were were icy and wet roadway conditions, the sheriff said.
Original Post 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Clinton Road just north of Park Avenue.
Deputies found that an SUV traveling north had crashed into a southbound minivan.
A passenger in the minivan was killed in the collision, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release. Several other parties involved in the crash were injured.
Contributing factors were were icy and wet roadway conditions, the sheriff said.
The identity of the person killed was not being released Saturday night pending notification of family.
