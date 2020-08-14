There was a sense of inevitability about Friday's announcement that the Missouri Valley Conference and Indiana State athletics had postponed fall sports.
After all, the nonconference seasons had already been canceled and the affiliated, but separate, Missouri Valley Football Conference had already postponed its conference schedule to the spring last week.
So it wasn't a surprise — but the news still stung for those who had to deliver to the student-athletes directly involved.
"Our student-athletes were notified this morning. It was a difficult, but absolutely necessary, decision. We’re hopeful that these teams will be able to compete in a spring sports season," Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said in a statement.
Staples of the fall sports season — volleyball, cross country, women's soccer and women's golf — were all given a potential spring start date. A start date that most realize is tenuous based on the progress against the virus that has caused all of the disruption — COVID-19.
“Once again, the pandemic is taking away something our student-athletes have worked so hard to prepare for, and it’s heartbreaking,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. in the release “But it is the right decision because our foremost concern is the health and safety of students.”
The wheels for the MVC decision were set in motion on Thursday when the NCAA canceled all of its fall postseason championships. With that last rationale for playing a season removed? It was a straightforward decision to postpone to the spring. The MVC was just one of several Division I conferences to make the decision to postpone fall sports. The Big East Conference and the Horizon League, among others, made the same decision in the last 48 hours.
Earlier in the week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences made the same decision. The Pac-12 went so far as to eliminate any athletic competition in the 2020 calendar year. Division II and Division III postponed fall sports earlier in August.
The economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis has already been stark for schools like ISU, which don't have the same access to revenue streams as Power Five conference schools do. With little to no revenue coming in, the lack of fall sports means little money is being spent, though that will change if the sports play in the spring.
Clinkscales addressed the financial side of it in an additional statement distributed to the media.
"We have been impacted financially just like every other Division I institution. We anticipated this challenge and had already put into place some cost saving measures,” Clinkscales said. "The University under the leadership of President Curtis and stewardship of CFO Diann McKee have allowed us to be ready to compete despite the challenges. However, as we move forward, we will need the support of all ISU alumni and fans to offset the costs brought on by this capricious virus."
Efforts by the Tribune-Star to get further comment beyond the university statements and to get information about ISU's plans to prepare for fall sports in the spring were declined by ISU's athletic department.
In the history of ISU athletics, it has never had a fall season completely wiped out since 1922 when ISU failed to field a football team. The other fall sports weren't sponsored yet.
