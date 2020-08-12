Update, 5:50 p.m. Illinois State Police have identified the driver killed in the crash on Interstate 70 at Illinois 1 as Jennifer Jines, 47, of Kansas, Edgar County, Illinois.
Updated story, 3:30 p.m.: One person has died in a 10 a.m. crash today on Interstate 70 in Clark County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix was attempting to merge onto eastbound I-70 from Illinois 1 when the driver lost control of the car.
The Pontiac spun in front of a 2015 Volvo semi, police said, and semi driver Enrique DeJesus, 53, of Miami, Florida, was unable to avoid striking the car in the driver's door. The semi pushed the car across the median where both came to rest.
The Clark County coroner pronounced the car's driver dead at the scene. DeJesus was not injured.
I-70 was reduced to one lane for about four hours during the crash investigation.
The identity of the Pontiac driver is being withheld pending notification of family.
Original post: 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
Illinois State Police are investigating a serious crash with injuries on Interstate 70 near Marshall.
A two-vehicle crash occurred about 10:09 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, police said.
“Traffic is slowed in each direction, but still flowing,” police said in a news release.
An update is planned with more information as the investigation progresses, police said.
No road closures have occurred at this time.
