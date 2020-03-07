Update, 6 p.m.: Police have identified a Dugger Union Community School student as the driver killed in a Saturday morning crash in rural Sullivan County.
Brazen Maze, 17, of Dugger, Indiana, died after his vehicle slipped off the shoulder, crossed the center line on correction, before colliding with another vehicle, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Brazen was a junior at the high school.
Dugger Union Community School officials are in the planning stages of providing grief counseling for the students. Information regarding funeral and memorial services are pending, police said.
Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation to better determine a cause for the crash.
Police said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Cottom said further information will be released as it becomes available.
Union Dugger Community Schools posted the following statement to its Facebook page:
"Bulldog Nation is mourning the loss of one of its own, Brazen Maze, from a car accident early Saturday morning. Brazen was a junior student-athlete at Dugger Union Community Schools. We at DUCS ask that you keep Brazen’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Students are working with the family to schedule a prayer vigil at the practice football field next to the old gym and will update on details when notified. We will have counselors on hand throughout the school day on Monday for staff and students. Thank you very much for your support."
Original, 12:20 p.m.: Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one dead and another hospitalized.
Police said the accident happened about 5 a.m. Saturday morning on State Road 54 near County Road 525 East, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Police said an eastbound vehicle ran off of the right shoulder, before veering back into the path of a westbound vehicle.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was killed in the crash.
The decedent's name is not being released pending identification and notification of family, Cottom said.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, Tucker Hancock, 26, of Carlisle, was listed in stable condition, after being transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital.
State Road 54 was detoured for two hours during the investigation and clean up.
