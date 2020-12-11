Terre Haute firefighters on Friday evening battled a downtown structure fire for hours as it destroyed or damaged four businesses.

The fire-struck businesses in a strip building in the 1700 block of Wabash Avenue included AAA Vacuum, Absolute House Care, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, and Scars and Stories Tattoo parlor.

A two-story building on the east end of the block was also heavily damaged.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said the call came in about 5:42 p.m., and flames were already through the roof when crews arrived.

People were inside the buildings when the fire started, but all were able to get out safely, the chief said.

He said the fire must have been burning for some time before it was spotted, saying it would have taken time for it to burn through the thick, layered roofs of the businesses.

"It got a pretty good head start on us," Fisher said.

That head start made it impossible to fight the fire from inside the buildings, Fisher said. Instead the department surrounded the fire with ladder trucks and "drowned" the affected areas.

Fisher said once the fire is fully extinguished, the department will determine if it's safe for anyone to go inside. He said it appeared Friday night, though, that AAA Vacuum, Absolute House Care and Office Pride are likely total losses.

He asks that anyone who took pictures or videos of the fire as it started to come through the roof, or anyone with information as to how the fire might have started, call THFD at 812-234-8653.

Original story, 6:52 p.m.:

Terre Haute firefighters are battling a downtown business fire that apparently began before 6 p.m.

In flames are buildings including 1719 and 1721 Wabash Ave., and businesses affected appear to be Absolute House Care, AAA Vacuum and Sycamore Realty.

It does appear everyone is out of the buildings.

This story will be updated.