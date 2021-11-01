Update, 1 p.m. Nov. 2:
A Marshall, Illinois, woman faces charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving following a three-car crash that injured her and three other people, and closed a Wabash River bridge for about an hour Monday morning.
Summer J. Orman, 44, was not arrested due to her injuries, but charges have been filed with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
Vigo County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian DeHart investigated the crash that occurred about 7:45 a.m. on the eastbound bridge over the Wabash River.
Vigo Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about Orman’s driving behavior, DeHart said, with witnesses saying her 2018 Subaru Outback was traveling 80 to 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, and came from West Terre Haute toward Terre Haute.
On the bridge, the Subaru rear-ended a 2014 GMC passenger vehicle driven by Mallory Switzer, 27, of West Terre Haute. Switzer and a 5-year-old child in the vehicle were taken to Union Hospital for complaints of pain.
The initial collision caused Switzer’s vehicle to collide with a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Travis W. Johnson, 40, of West Terre Haute. Johnson declined treatment, but his 39-year-old passenger was taken to Union Hospital for complaint of back pain.
DeHart reported Orman refused to speak at the scene, but later at the hospital stated she was running away for her safety. She would not elaborate, DeHart reported. Results from drug testing are pending.
The bridge was closed for about an hour during the investigation.
Original story, 10 a.m. Nov. 1:
A three-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Wabash River Bridge to Ohio Street for about an hour early Monday.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said only minor injuries were reported in the 7:50 a.m. crash that occurred when a speeding vehicle collided with two other vehicles on the bridge over the Wabash River into downtown Terre Haute.
Both eastbound lanes of traffic were stopped while firefighters and ambulance personnel treated injuries, and while tow trucks removed vehicles from the scene.
Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes almost to Dewey Point at West Terre Haute, a witness reported.
Both lanes opened later in the morning.
