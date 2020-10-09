Update, 11:30 a.m., Friday:
It's a quiet day on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus hours after three male soccer athletes were injured in a single-car accident Thursday night.
College President Dottie King asked for the community's prayers for the students and their families. Two were taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment and kept overnight.
One student was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains today in serious condition.
King said she has spoken to the mothers of all three students, and the campus has a counselor, minister and others available for students.
“I'm sure it will be a very different day on our campus,” King said. “We're like a family, and we're handling this as a family would.”
The students have been quiet and processing information as it's received, and many are understandably sad, she said. A prayer service was conducted this morning on campus.
“We would appreciate the prayers of the community, especially for the young man hospitalized in Indianapolis,” King said.
Early information released on social media reported the students were in a car on St. Mary's Road approaching the campus about 7 p.m. Thursday when the car went off the road into a ditch and flipped. One student had to be extricated from the car and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash.
Original story, 9:03 a.m.
Three student athletes at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening near the campus in western Vigo County.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on St. Mary's Road. No information about the students involved has been released. However, initial reports are that one student was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
A prayer service is being conducted this morning at the college.
SMWC President Dottie King asked for prayers for the students and campus community on Thursday night in a social media post on Twitter.
“Our counselor, campus minister and RA's are available tonight to our students,” King posted.
More information was expected to be released this morning.
