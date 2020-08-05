A man who escaped from the Clay County jail now faces criminal charges in Vigo County following a police pursuit that reached speeds of 90 mph before ending in Terre Haute.

Timothy Biddy, 59, was spotted by police about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in a silver car at Parke Avenue and Clinton Street in northern Vigo County.

Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Organ attempted a traffic stop on the man he recognized as Biddy, who had escaped late Sunday from the jail in Brazil. Biddy sped away from the trooper in a pursuit that crossed the center island in the roundabout at the intersection of Fruitridge and Haythorne Avenues, continuing south to the east side of the city. Police said Biddy came to an abrupt stop on 25th Street near Beech Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Biddy possessed marijuana. He was driving a car stolen from Collinsville, Illinois.

Biddy was booked into the Vigo County Jail to face charges of resisting arrest in a vehicle and auto theft, both Level 6 felonies, and reckless driving and possession of marijuana, both Class A misdemeanors. At a future date, Biddy will be taken to Clay County on a Level 5 felony charge of escape from lawful detention.

Assisting in the pursuit and arrest were several ISP troopers from the Putnamville Post, Clay and Vigo county sheriff deputies, city police and AAA Towing Service.

