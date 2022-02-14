Investigation is ongoing into a fire that destroyed a vacant commercial building formerly occupied by the Cricket Box furniture store, which moved east to another location a few years ago.
The fire was reported prior to 3 a.m. Monday, Chief Bill Berry said.
Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, a support truck and a battalion vehicle responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Wabash Avenue.
The front part of the building collapsed about an hour into the fire, Berry said.
Cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
As of about 11 a.m., police said traffic flow and traffic lights had returned to normal in the area. Motorists had been asked to avoid the area of 25th Street and Wabash Avenue as water hoses connected to area hydrants crossed the streets.
City police had blocked streets in the area during the emergency response, but traffic entering the area remained a problem even as police and firefighters were wrapping up at the scene.
Posted at 9:10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
UPDATE: City police have opened 25th Street north and south of Wabash Avenue.
"Please be mindful that the stop lights are out, however there are stop signs," said Sgt. Ryan Adamson.
Wabash from 25th to Rose Avenue remains closed as of 9 a.m.
Posted 8:38 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 25th Street and Wabash Avenue this morning as police and firefighters wrap up the scene of an overnight structure fire.
City police have blocked streets in the area, but traffic attempting to pass through the area remains a problem, Sgt. Ryan Adamson said about 8:30 a.m.
The fire destroyed a vacant building formerly occupied by the Cricket Box, which moved east to another location a few years ago.
