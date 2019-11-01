FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Democrat Beto O'Rourke has announced he's dropping his 2020 presidential bid. O'Rourke tweeted Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 that his campaign "has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively." He writes, "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."(AP Photo/John Locher, File)