Police continue to search for a suspect who robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan, taking an undisclosed amount of money.
About 10:50 a.m. today, the man handed a bank teller a note demanding cash, Indiana State Police said. The teller complied with the suspect's demands. No weapons were displayed, police said.
The suspect left the building on foot, walking north away from the bank, located at West Washington and Section streets, a block west of the Sullivan County Courthouse.
Master Trooper Detective Jason Schofstall and Senior Trooper BJ Patterson report the suspect is a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with some facial hair and a large mark on the right side of his neck.
The suspect was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with “BE FREE” on the front, a tan ball cap, dark rimmed sunglasses, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information who aw the suspect in the Sullivan area earlier in the day is asked to call Schofstall or Patterson at the Putnamville State Police Post at 1-800-742-0717. Information can remain anonymous.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Assisting in the investigation are ISP Crime Scene Investigator Sgt. Brandon Mullen, Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, Sullivan City Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers.
Original Post: 11:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
Police are seeking a suspect in a bank robbery this morning at the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the suspect was described as a black male in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 130 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
The robbery occurred about 10:50 a.m., Ames said, and ISP investigators are at the scene interviewing witnesses.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with tips about the robbery can call ISP Putnamville Post at 800-742-0727 and ask for Detective Jason Schoffstall or B.J. Patterson.
