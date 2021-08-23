UPDATE, 6:20 p.m. : University spokesman Mark Alesia on Monday evening said the autopsy and been performed and Indiana State was awaiting results. ISU had no further comment.
UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled today for an Indiana State University freshman whose death is under investigation, according to ISU spokesman Mark Alesia.
The Indiana State University campus is mourning the death of Dylan McConkey, 18, from Peotone, Ill.
McConkey’s roommates found him Sunday at Cromwell Hall, according to Indiana State University police, who responded at 1:41 p.m. Sunday. ISU police are the lead investigating agency; the Terre Haute Police Department assisted with crime scene technicians, Alesia said.
The Vigo County Coroner's Office also is involved in the investigation.
Alesia said he could not comment further on the case because it is an ongoing investigation. More information may be available later today after the autopsy.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis stated Sunday. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family."
Michele Soliz, vice president for student affairs, has been in touch with McConkey's family.
Counseling is available to ISU students at the Counseling Center. The phone number is 812-237-3939.
Original story:
