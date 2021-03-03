mug Justin Blueher

A Brazil man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday evening shooting at the Rodeway Inn on Third Street.

Justin Blueher, 30, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license.

City police were dispatched to 400 S. Third Street about 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, offers found a person who had been shot in the left leg. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives arrested Blueher, and he was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Jail records show Blueher is scheduled for court at 10 a.m. today.

