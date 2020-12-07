Seven households are seeking new homes after a fire Sunday morning caused extensive damage to a south side apartment building.
“It’s bad,” said Toni Sedletzeck, a manager for Pfister and Co. property management, about the damaged Harrison Apartments in the 2500 block of South 25th Street.
Sedletzeck is coordinating housing for the households.
“The damage is extensive. Our goal is to find everyone alternative housing, and get people toiletries and clothing,” she said Monday morning.
Eight apartments were destroyed in the fire. One of those apartments was vacant.
The heavily damaged building was connected to another apartment building, but a firewall presented the flames from spreading, she said. However, some water damage occurred in the attached units.
LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said a volunteer was on scene just before 8 a.m. Sunday to help line up assistance for 12 adults and 2 children.
"We provided them financial assistance for their immediate needs and disaster mental health and health services," Holliday said. "We understand it will take time for those families to get back on their feed, that’s why the Red Cross will continue to be here to assist in their recovery."
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews had the fire extinguished within an hour, and left the scene at 8 a.m.
“Investigators are on scene trying to determine cause and origin,” Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said Monday morning.
No injuries occurred, he said. Two people who were in an upstairs apartment were assisted by firefighters in evacuating the building.
Anyone wanting to assist the occupants with housing or donations of clothing and funds can contact Harrison Apartments at 812-234-4514.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, to add additional information from the American Red Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.