Final Update -- 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
A forgotten firework was removed from Wabash Avenue to end a two-hour shutdown between Sixth and Seventh streets this morning.
Police Chief Shawn Keen said a person called police during the shutdown to report the item was left by people setting off fireworks downtown overnight.
The item -- which appeared to be a toy grenade -- was reported by a passerby as a suspicious package at 7:44 a.m.
"It is in the shape of a grenade so I can see why someone called it in," Keen said.
Police closed the street and called for an explosive ordinance disposal unit from the Indiana State Police. That person arrived at the scene about 10 a.m., observed the object, then collected it into a metal box for disposal.
"We used some binoculars," Keen said during the wait. "It is in the shape of a grenade, so whether or not it's a toy or a firework we don't know. But based on our procedures and directives, we have to assume that it's real."
No through traffic was allowed through the area, though one westbound motorist in a small auto did drive around police cars blocking the road. He was stopped as he tried to drive past the object.
Keen said during the incident that the road closure was appropriate for public safety until the object could be removed.
No evacuations were ordered, Keen said, but residents in the Center City Apartment building on the north side of Wabash were advised to exit the building through its north side. The drive-thru lanes of First Financial Bank on the south side of Wabash were also closed to traffic during the incident. No pedestrian traffic was allowed through the area.
Firefighters who responded to the area were released from the scene about 9 a.m.
Keen said no citations would be issued in connection with the incident.
Update post 9 a.m. Monday, Aug 5, 2019
A suspicious item — possibly a toy grenade or firework — has prompted a partial closure of Wabash Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said the item, lying in the center turn lane in front of Center City Apartments, is in the shape of a grenade.
Keen said the item appears to be a toy or firework, but to be safe, a unit from the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Division has been called to the scene.
Occupants of the apartments have been advised to exit the building on the north side away from Wabash Avenue, Keen said.
The drive-thru of First Financial Bank has also been closed as it exits onto Wabash Avenue near the device location.
Original post 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
A suspicious package on Wabash Avenue has prompted a street closure between Sixth and Seventh streets this morning.
A suspicious package was reported in the road at 7:44 a.m., Vigo County Central Dispatch confirmed.
Police and fire apparatus remain at the scene as of 8:45 a.m.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route through downtown.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.