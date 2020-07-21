Three people were injured today when a suspect in a police pursuit crashed into another vehicle at Fruitridge and Margaret Avenue.

City police said the pursuit began about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after an officer tried to stop a vehicle speeding in excess of 70 mph on Hulman Street between Indiana 46 and Fruitridge Avenue. The driver fled police, and following the crash, the driver attempted to flee on foot.

A THPD canine apprehended the suspect, identified as Joshua A. Steele, 36, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Two people in the non-suspect vehicle were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Steele was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 3:19 p.m on charges of resisting arrest, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident. Additional potential charges include possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and false informing. He also has a warrant in Vigo Superior Court 5 on unrelated charges.

Original post 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020

