UPDATE: City police have opened 25th Street north and south of Wabash Avenue.
"Please be mindful that the stop lights are out, however there are stop signs," said Sgt. Ryan Adamson.
Wabash from 25th to Rose Avenue remains closed as of 9 a.m.
Posted 8:38 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 25th Street and Wabash Avenue this morning as police and firefighters wrap up the scene of an overnight structure fire.
City police have blocked streets in the area, but traffic attempting to pass through the area remains a problem, Sgt. Ryan Adamson said about 8:30 a.m.
The fire destroyed a vacant building formerly occupied by the Cricket Box, which moved east to another location a few years ago.
