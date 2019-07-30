UPDATE: A 5-year-old child injured in a Monday auto accident in Parke County has died.
The Parke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening the child, who had been taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow in Indianapolis.
Original post 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A 5-year-old child was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday on Mecca Road east of Mecca, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.
A 2003 Honda driven by Pamela Smith, 55, of Mecca, was eastbound on Mecca Road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.
Smith's vehicle hit a utility pole and came back onto the road before leaving the road again.
Police said a 5-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and is listed in critical condition. Smith refused treatment.
Assisting sheriff's deputies were Parke County EMS, Adams Township Rescue and Mecca first responders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.