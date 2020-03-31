Terre Haute Regional Hospital announced today that all staff and providers in all patient care areas will now wear masks, expanding their use beyond suspected or positive COVID cases.
In a news release posted on the webpage of the Vigo County Health Department, the hospital said masks will be optional only for staff in non-patient care areas who can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet aside from brief interactions with colleagues.
“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this pandemic,” said Nathan Vooys, the hospital's chief executive officer. “These new guidelines apply to all areas of our patient care facilities, not just those where suspected COVID or COVID-positive patients are being treated.”
Vooys said the hospital is taking this step now because of evidence seen that, while social distancing is a key strategy for interrupting the spread of coronavirus, it is difficult to maintain in the busy patient care environment.
Also, our latest analysis of our ability to meet the demand for additional use of masks gives us confidence that our colleagues in supply chain are prepared to address our needs, he said. Even though HCA Healthcare currently has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, we will continue to take steps to conserve PPE, including reuse and reprocessing of PPE where appropriate.
The hospital is now deploying three types of masks, depending on the clinical role, the type of care the patient is receiving, and the level of suspicion for infection with COVID.
– Level I “procedure” masks for all staff not needing higher levels of protection.
– Level 3 masks for additional protection from fluids and droplets, and for use by staff caring directly for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, except when performing aerosolized procedures.
– N-95 respirators for staff caring for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, and are the only mask that should be used during aerosolizing procedures, such as intubation, nebulization, bronchoscopy, or suctioning.
This enhanced protocol follows the addition of daily temperature screening for employees, medical staff and vendors that began earlier this week.
As this crisis evolves, HCA Healthcare will continue to evolve to meet the challenges, the release continued. Since January, the hospital has been continually monitoring PPE usage, carefully analyzing and implementing the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration for best PPE practices. The supply chain has continually worked with our epidemiologists and data scientists to track usage and anticipated demand to allocate stocks appropriately, even as it works around the clock to safeguard existing supplies and secure additional shipments. The healthcare system has appointed “PPE czars” in each of its facilities to manage supplies in the face of oncoming surges.
“We know that all our employees are making sacrifices in this extraordinary time,” Vooys said. “We thank you for your continued efforts and commitment to our patients.”
