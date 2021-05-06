The town of Universal hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting Tuesday to mark the construction of a water systems project which will aim to improve water quality in this historic, rural community in Vermillion County.
The $813,000 project is being funded by a combination of grants and loans, which will pay for major improvements to the community’s aging water system, including the rebuilding and replacement of wells that provide drinking water and the replacement of aging fire hydrants to provide improved fire safety.
The primary source of funding for the project is through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which is under the purview of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. It awarded $600,000 in a federal Community Development Block Grant to Universal in late 2020 as one of 24 grants to rural Hoosier communities that received more than $15.3 million in federal funds to improve water infrastructure.
Although delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Office of Community and Rural Affairs Director Denny Spinner was at the ribbon cutting to officially present the check to Universal Town Board President Doug Martin and project contractor Jim Kanizer, owner of Clinton-based Kanizer Excavating Co.
“This is a great collaboration that demonstrates how a town can work together with state officials to accomplish a big project then showcase the results of their efforts,” Spinner said.
Additional funding came through a grant and loan from the Indiana Finance Authority’s State Revolving Fund and from a short-term loan from the Vermillion County Economic Development Council, which helped to accelerate the engineering of the project. The purpose of the grant awards are to protect the health and environment of rural Indiana communities, to reduce utility rates for low-to-moderate income communities, and to improve rural infrastructure to enable long-term economic growth.
“By investing in our state’s water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity,” said Crouch, in a memorandum read by Spinner. “These grants are supporting projects that are crucial to rural communities’ continual economic development and improving the quality of life for its residents.”
The engineer for the project is Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. of Indianapolis. Grant administrator is Cyndi Todd.
