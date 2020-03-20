United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support immediate economic stability and basic needs in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan and Vermillion counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
The relief fund will launch with $100,000.
Both organizations are also committing an additional $50,000 each [$100,000 total] as a matching challenge grant for the community. The goal is to grow the fund to $300,000 or more.
Grants will be awarded to non-profits and other community-based organizations "best positioned to meet the emerging needs resulting from this crisis," including health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic. Grants will not be awarded to individuals.
More information will be released in the coming days about how organizations can request emergency funds and how disbursements will be managed.
The following is the full news release:
Terre Haute – Citing the strength in working together, the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation today jointly launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support immediate economic stability and basic needs in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan and Vermillion counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois in light of the anticipated impact of the current pandemic.
The relief fund will launch with $100,000.
This includes $50,000 committed by United Way and $50,000 from the Community Foundation. Both organizations are also committing an additional $50,000 each [$100,000 total] as a matching challenge grant for the community.
The organizations will reach out to corporate partners, individual philanthropists, foundations and community members seeking further support that will be matched up to the additional $100,000. Through this effort, both organizations hope the fund can quickly grow to $300,000 or more.
“Our organizations know many people in our community were already one missed paycheck away from financial crisis, and we know that this pandemic is creating so much additional stress,” said Richard Payonk, United Way executive director. “In these uncertain times, we need to work together and convene our community to address these urgent needs. We will take a collaborative listening and evolving approach to understand the community’s real-time developing needs and then direct financial help where needed most.”
“The purpose of this fund is to quickly and effectively grant resources to community-based organizations best positioned to meet the emerging needs resulting from this crisis,” said Beth Tevlin, community foundation executive director. “The funds will go to any organization, including, but not limited to healthcare, education, business or non-profit, that understand the need and can support local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts of the COVID-19 virus.”
While the fund will not be providing grants to individuals, it will be funding non-profits or other entities, who can then provide people and families with services and support, Tevlin said.
The United Way will today send out a community-wide survey to all possible stakeholders with direct understanding of the economic impact and need the COVID-19 pandemic is causing locally. From those responses, they will convene weekly virtual listening sessions to keep a real-time understanding of the actual community needs as the impact continues in the community.
“We are working hard to develop the overall process to ensure the right infrastructure is in place to meet the needs of people in the Valley as quickly as possible," Payonk said. "Supporters and donors to the relief fund can expect the same transparency and stewardship you’ve come to expect from both of our organizations.”
More information will be released in the coming days about how organizations can simply and quickly request emergency funds and how disbursements will be managed.
This week, both the United Way and Community Foundation have received numerous calls from local nonprofit entities regarding the challenges faced due to cancelled fundraisers, declining participation and immediate shifts in daily operations.
The Community Foundation has provided emergency grants to Clay County YMCA, Northeast School Corp. and Southwest School Corp. for food insecurity programs in Clay and Sullivan counties, respectively.
Additionally, the Community Foundation has formulated a separate component in the form of a Rapid Response grant process to address issues related to COVID-19. This will allow hospitals, emergency management offices, federally qualified health centers and local law enforcement in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties to submit requests for grants up to $5,000.
“The Wabash Valley is a very caring community,” Tevlin said, “and we wanted to give the entire community the chance to help their neighbors during these uncertain times. The power of many organizations and community members working together is needed now more than ever in order to address this crisis.”
The organizations have stated that all money that is donated will remain in the Wabash Valley and can be designated to specific-county use. No administrative fees will be charged, so 100% of the donations will flow into our local community.
If community members are interested in donating to the fund, please visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. Also, corporate partners and foundations seeking to be partners in the fund can reach out to Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Beth Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.